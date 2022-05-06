A crime alert was issued by Iowa State’s Department of Public Safety Friday morning after an individual reported being forcibly fondled on campus.
The incident took place on May 5 at University Village. The Department of Public Safety issued the alert in accordance with the Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to report any crimes that occur on campus.
According to the alert, “It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent.”
Iowa State’s Policy Library contains information and resources for on-campus services for victims of sexual assault. The university encourages students to report potential incidents of sexual harassment to the Title IX Coordinator, Mary Howell Sirna, either by telephone, email, or in person at Beardshear Hall.
