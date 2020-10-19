Student journalist Eddy Binford-Ross will discuss what it’s like to cover violent protests during a live stream discussion.
The discussion will be hosted by the Ames Public Library Friends Foundation at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
It is intended for teenagers and adults and will offer live discussion over many topics regarding protest reporting, according to a release from the Ames Public Library.
Binford-Ross will share her experiences covering protests. This includes Black Lives Matter protests specifically, and the police’s response to protests in Portland, Oregon, and Salem, Oregon.
Far-right violence in her home state is also something she will touch on. Tensions in Salem, Oregon, and Portland, Oregon, have been at an all-time high.
With violence rising, groups like the “rise up patriots” and “All Lives Matter” are clashing with Black Lives Matter protestors. It has been nearly 100 days since the killing of George Floyd, according to the Statesman Journal.
Binford-Ross was featured in The Washington Post for her work reporting on the Portland protests for her high school newspaper, often enduring tear gas and other dangers. She is a decorated journalist for how young she is and continues to succeed, despite intense pressure from both sides.
The event is free to attend and the link can be found on the event page the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.