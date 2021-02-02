Of the more than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests administered in Iowa, 346,264 Iowans tested positive, but Iowa continues on a slow downward trajectory in positivity rates per day.
Iowa’s average cases every 14 days is 9.7 percent. Average cases per two weeks has continued to fluctuate. As of Jan. 1 when the state’s 14-day average was 22 percent.
Deaths in the state have also been on a downward trend, reporting 4,919 deaths relating to COVID-19 according to the Iowa Department of Health. Of those, 4,530 had pre-existing conditions and 4,460 had an underlying cause of death.
According to the Iowa Department of Health, story Counties has reported 40 total deaths and 9,044 positive cases.
The Iowa Health Department recently added a new dashboard to the COVID-19 in Iowa website. The additional dashboard will provide up to date information regarding vaccine administration and provider information.
As of Feb. 2, 263,248 doses has been administered in Iowa, with 135,156 individuals receiving the first dose and 64,046 individuals receiving the second dose. Of the total vaccines administered, 144,786 doses have been the Moderna vaccine and 118,462 have been Pfizer.
In Story County, a total of 6,663 doses have been initiated and 1,567 series have been completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.