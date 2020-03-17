Iowa State is asking all campus employers to make flexible accommodations for employees to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, said President Wendy Wintersteen in an email.
Iowa State’s campus will remain open to support students who rely on campus services like dining and housing, according to the email. Supervisors have been asked to make arrangements to support social distancing for employees working on campus. Employees are also encouraged to work from home if possible.
While campus services like dining and housing will remain open, the university is closing several facilities including Parks Library, University Museums, and Rec Services. More closures can be found on Iowa State’s changes and closures page.
Iowa State will continue to work with the Board of Regents, Iowa representatives and the federal government on issues relating to employee leave policies and compensation, Wintersteen said in the email.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the CDC has recommended canceling or postponing large gatherings of more than 250 people and to cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 10 people for high-risk populations, as of March 15.
Updated information will continue to be posted on the campus safety page in regard to the COVID-19 and university situation. For Iowa State employees, more information can be found at the employee FAQ page.
