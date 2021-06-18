The city of Ames will be hosting mental health first aid training sessions free to the public in part of the city’s Mental Health Wellness, Recovery and Resiliency Initiative.
According to the city’s page about the initiative, after a stressful and traumatic year due to the pandemic, the city wants to focus on “Coming together as a community, Ames is responding to this influx of mental health concerns by sponsoring the Mental Health Wellness, Recovery and Resiliency Initiative. This initiative will include a series of mental health speakers, training and educational opportunities planned through September 2021. These forums are free and open to the public.”
The city will be hosting three sessions for mental health first aid: one in June, July and August. All sessions will be in the auditorium at the Ames Public Library.
“Mental health first aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders,” said Julie Saxton, mental health advocate for the Ames Police Department. “This training will give participants the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.”
To register for a session, email or call with your name, phone number, email address and any special accommodations to Carly Watson, carly.watson@cityofames.org or (515) 239-5101. For more information on the details of each session, see the city’s announcement.
