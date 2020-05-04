This morning Gov. Kim Reynolds in a press conference announced 534 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
This makes for a total of 9,703 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and 188 deaths. Among the new positive cases, 85 percent are from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed one more long term healthcare facility outbreak, Acura Healthcare in Marshalltown, Iowa.
The four deaths were reported in the following counties:
- One older adult (61-80 years) from Appanoose County
- One older adult (61-80 years) from Jasper County
- One elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County
- One older adult (61-80 years) from Wapello County
Of those tested yesterday, 3,341 tested negative for COVID-19 for a total of 47,458 negative cases. The number of total Iowans tested has reached 57,161, making for a per capita rate of 1 in every 55 Iowans tested.
Of those Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3,486 have recovered making for a recovery rate of 36 percent.
On Friday, Gov. Reynolds warned of an increase in positive case numbers due to a backlog in testing generated from high-volume and surveillance testing at long-term care facilities, manufacturing facilities and the launch of Test Iowa sites. Gov. Reynolds said the data entry work was caught up over the weekend and as expected the number of cases reported was higher than usual.
On Saturday, 757 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported and on Sunday 528 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.
Gov. Reynolds also said there was a delay in some of the Test Iowa results due to the high volume of testing. Under normal circumstances, those tested should receive their results within 72 hours of the test. This timeframe was unable to be met for all Iowa said Gov. Reynolds.
"I want to again reassure Iowans that this is a short term issue as we ramp up testing and processing and complete the Test Iowa validation process," said Gov. Reynolds in the press conference.
The third Test Iowa site opens today in Sioux City, Iowa.
This week, Gov. Reynolds said the state plans to send more strike steams to long-term care facilities and manufacturing facilities, while providing testing supplies for other essential businesses.
Last week, The Iowa Department of Human Services (IDHS) confirmed that a resident at the Woodward Resource Center tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive case in any of IDHS's facilities.
Director of IDHS, Kelly Garcia, confirmed nine employees who work at five of their six campuses have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Garcia also confirmed that six residents at the Woodward Resource Center also tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our goal has been to create an environment that when staff become ill they feel supported, they notify us, they stay home, and they seek testing," Garcia said. "We will continue to follow strict protocols to prevent the further spread of this virus. To the residents, their guardians and loved ones, and to my team, I want you to know that we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure you are supported through this time."
