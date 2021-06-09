June is Pride Month, and as such, it’s only fitting to celebrate our wonderful community here at Iowa State that falls into the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.
To celebrate and do our part, the Daily is coming out with a Pride Month series called A Dose of Pride. The series is meant to open an avenue for expression and experience. It will be a weekly, prompt-based series open to all students at Iowa State. If you want to write for any of the prompts, email omar.waheed@iowastatedaily.com.
