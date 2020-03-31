Bridges International, a national Christian organization in Ames, advises student leaders at Iowa State to help benefit its international students.
“We have been trying our best to serve the needs of the international students at ISU under these unusual and sometimes difficult circumstances,” said staff member Ryan Jensen. “We are thankful that students living in dorms can request to stay there until the end of the semester, and that ISU Dining is open on a to-go basis. This helps with students who are ‘stuck’ here in Ames.”
Jensen and his wife “coach, train and advise,” student leaders and members of Bridges International at Iowa State.
Jensen said he thinks the university is doing a good job caring for the needs of international students during this time of crisis.
“I would only suggest that the university continue to enforce its policy to keep students safe. International students feel very burdened to do everything their professors ask of them, even if it means them putting themselves at risk,” Jensen said. “One student shared with me that they had to go into their lab last week to complete a project. Not sure this is widespread, but it definitely doesn’t seem very wise to me.”
Jensen also said the Bridges International organization on campus is doing its part to help benefit international students. While some international students have taken the opportunity to go back to their home countries, many have not. It may be financial, or it may be that their visas will not allow them to do that. There are currently delays in visa appointments in the U.S. so students need to make sure their visas won't expire before they return.
“Many of the students have lost jobs and research opportunities, which means no funding. Many of the students rely on this funding for their living expenses,” Jensen said. “Some students have resources from their parents, but many do not. Although the university will help them with housing, they still need to eat and have a little bit of money. We are letting them know about 'Food at First,' and the Food Pantry at 2616 Food Science building.”
Jensen said during this time of stress, Bridges International strives to serve international students still on campus.
Jensen said they do this by “helping them with travel arrangements, answering lots of questions and checking in on them,” and that they are, “thankful for technology that allows us to use apps like ZOOM.”
The students and organization still have weekly meetings and events. The group has English classes off campus on Monday and Thursday mornings. They said the students are thankful for this connection.
Jensen and his fellow staff members also acknowledge that fear and anxiety has increased in the midst of current situations.
“We have a program where we have partnered with a local church and paired students with an American volunteer for weekly conversation appointments,” Jensen said. “Although meeting person-to-person has had to cease, they too can continue to connect via the internet, and we have heard many reports of how much they have appreciated this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.