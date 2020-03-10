In order for an organization to be recognized by the Student Activities Center at Iowa State University, it must have at least five members. While the Iowa State chapter of Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) only has three members, it still carries the support of a national political organization that has an influence on local and federal policy.
SCAN is the political advocacy division of the Save the Children charity. SCAN’s Iowa Manager, E.J. Wallace, says SCAN helps build bipartisan will and voter support to increase access to quality early childhood education and childcare. It also advocates to help girls be more successful around the world and aims to protect children and families as they seek asylum at the southern border.
SCAN volunteers work through community action teams who meet with lawmakers and spread awareness through their communities. From June 2018 to the Iowa caucus in early February 2020, SCAN volunteers visited more than 120 presidential campaign events in an attempt to get candidates to commit to investing in kids.
Mack Shelley, political science department chair, is serving as the academic adviser for Iowa State’s SCAN chapter.
“What they’re doing is just unimpeachable great stuff, they’re helping out people who have a hard time helping themselves," Shelley said. "They provide for social justice when its often hard to get […] it’s hard to turn down an organization that does good work like that."
Shelley says SCAN sees students as a valuable asset to spreading awareness about children’s issues. Students play an important role in getting the word out to their family and friends about the organization and the work it does.
Wallace also sees how students playing a vital role in the organization’s success. Young people are going to decide what the world looks like in their generation, Wallace said.
“Students are really important in terms of educating their fellow student bodies so young people can vote accordingly […] we want to make sure all students are prepared to speak to the needs of children and families,” Wallace said.
Amy Yager, junior in child, adult and family services, got involved with SCAN because she values children’s issues and often saw them overlooked.
“As a mother I have seen policies that affect my children, they don’t really have the ability to say, ‘hey this is wrong, and it affects me,’ I like that you can be a voice for children through SCAN,” Yager said.
Cody Neeper-Burris, freshman in political science, got involved with SCAN last semester. She wanted to get involved with a political organization that would actually make a difference.
“I’m involved in a couple other clubs, but this one has a real-world impact,” Neeper-Burris said.
Neeper-Burris said she found SCAN a way to help mobilize other students in an effort to create a large-scale change. The chapter has been reaching out in an attempt to increase visibility on campus. Neeper-Burris said one long-term goal for the chapter is to increase awareness and help students know what SCAN is.
SCAN is working to increase awareness and build support for the bipartisan Girls’ Leadership, Engagement, Agency and Development (LEAD) Act. Iowa State’s chapter is also promoting the LEAD Act. They will be screening a documentary called “Girl Rising.” It follows nine girls as they overcome obstacles to obtain an education. The screening will be held at 6 p.m. March 26 in Lagomarcino Hall.
“If you want an organizational connection where you can actually do real serious good, particularly to benefit for children, benefit for women, provide for more social justice and more economic opportunity and equality, SCAN is for you,” Shelley said.
