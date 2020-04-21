Iowa State’s Black Student Alliance (BSA) commits to uplifting and empowering students of African descent on campus. According to their website, BSA does so, “through academic, professional, cultural, and social programs.”
Tyran Price, senior in criminal justice, is a member of BSA and said it is, “an organization that aims to give African Americans a voice on campus that is unaware of what it is like to be on a predominantly white campus.”
Price said BSA supports the black community and its allies and firms their culture.
Price said he joined BSA to become involved on campus, especially with the purpose of uplifting people of the black community and to inspire service within their interest.
“It gave me a family away from home and a way to talk to folks of my own culture on a daily and weekly basis,” Price said. “I first heard of BSA my freshman year when an upperclassman talked to me at Destination Iowa State and told me it was a good way to be involved while also making it fun for your time here at ISU and gives you purpose for trying to connect with people of your own culture and background."
BSA benefits the Iowa State community both by attempting to uplift the black community and connecting them with folks of their own culture that they may have never interacted with.
Price said for black students at Iowa State, there’s a large chance that while going throughout your daily schedule, you might go days before seeing someone who comes from the same background as you.
“BSA gives that safe space for those groups to interact in an educational setting that also gives opportunities to make connections that can help benefit their education and their social atmosphere,” Price said.
To be a member of BSA you must be an active member which, according to their website, means attending general assembly meetings, social and cultural events and participating in community service.
A typical meeting for BSA incorporates an open discussion on a variety of topics, often facilitated by a member of the executive board or faculty members. Special events for this semester included a spoken word event in October and a winter formal. BSA also hosted various activities throughout the semester including volunteer work, Sunday dinners at the George A. Jackson Black Cultural Center, social activities and more.
“BSA has given me a family away from home, but not only that enabled me to get involved with other organizations on campus during my time here at ISU,” Price said. “I have made a large number of connections with alumni and professionals that have gotten me internships and jobs while being a student here but also a number of lifelong friends who I may have not met if BSA did not provide us the space to communicate.”
Price said one of his most memorable moments from BSA was ‘Welcome Black Week,' a week of events that BSA hosts in August when students are arriving back on campus.
“It gives students a week of fun things to do while connecting with one another and giving the campus activities to do and for a portion of the black community to be seen to others that may not know our presence,” Price said.
