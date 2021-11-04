To celebrate diversity at Iowa State, the International Student Council (ISC) is hosting a range of activities for students to learn about cultures around the world in an engaging way during International Week.
Featuring three distinct events spread throughout the week to better showcase cultures around the world, World Cuisine, Bazaar & Game Night and International Night, the events will showcase a variety of the countries represented by Iowa State's student body and student organizations.
"Our expectations? They're pretty high," said Haris Ali, a junior in biology, GA for International Night and president of the Pakistani Student Association. "And it'll be pretty successful. We want everybody to love it. We just want people show up, enjoy the whole word in one MU."
World Cuisine will start off International Week and feature two dishes from eight countries. With dishes from across Europe and Asia, the event is primarily the only event with an admissions cost. Costing $2 in presale and $3 the day of, proceeds from sales goes directly into the ISC's scholarship program for international students at Iowa State.
"[World Cuisine] is an event where we try to merge different clubs at different countries and cultures to come together and share their culture through food," said Taline Jouzi, a senior in diet and exercise and the director for World Cuisne. "We share fun facts about the cuisine and share more details about the food as well as the allergens and we kind of just wanted it to be a public space for people who are open to sharing more about their culture, their languages and just having an overall fun event and time."
The second event in International Week, Bazaar & Game Night will be free to attend and will feature a variety of games and activity for attendees to participate in. From Ludo, a Pakistani board game, to Las Chapas, games are open to everyone and will be explained to those wanting to learn about what kind of games other countries play.
For the final event, International Night will be more an entertainment style event for attendees to see a larger overall integrated showcase of different cultures via a fashion show, dancing, singing, henna, etc. International Night will feature even more cultures from around the world than the preceding events.
International week begins Nov. 7 starting with World Cuisine. The schedule is as follows:
- World Cuisine Nov. 7. noon-3:00 p.m. in the Great Hall at the MU
- Bazaar & Game Night Nov. 10 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Sunroom at the MU
- International Night Nov. 13 5-9 p.m. in the Great hall at the MU.
