We all want to believe that being true to ourselves is easy, but in reality, it is one of the hardest things we can do. I always thought being true to myself meant telling other people that I am pansexual. Still, here I am, constantly adjusting what I tell people because nothing ever seems to sound exactly right.
Everyday I have to face the fact that I am going to change no matter what. I will continue to grow as an adult, a sister, a friend and a significant other. At some point, I realized, my own identity will change as well. Sometimes, I fear my next phase in life because I know it is going to be different and new. I overcome this fear everyday by believing in myself and my future.
Of course, there are still times when I feel blocked. Since Iowa is not known to be the most LGBTQIA+ friendly place, it is scary admitting I am part of the community. I fear it might cause me to miss out on jobs and friendships, among other things. The way I overcome this is by asking myself, “Is that really who I want to surround myself with in the first place? Why would I want to be around people who cause me to lose sight of who I am?”
So, as I mentioned in the beginning, it is hard to be true to ourselves because of society’s expectations pounding down on us. It is difficult to take risks to be one’s true self. Still, I want to make it clear: the world is constantly evolving with us. This means the world will mold itself to our changing identities. It may not be in the way we plan for, but it will definitely open up more opportunities that we would never otherwise think of.
