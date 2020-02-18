In celebration of Black History Month this year, the Student Union Board is showing a screening of the biographical film, "Harriet."
The film follows the story of former slave and abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. The screening is taking place from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in Carver Hall, room 101. The run time of the movie is 125 minutes.
This is the first feature film to be made about the life of Harriet Tubman, according to IMDb.
“This event is free and available to all ISU students, but we welcome the general public as well,” said Elizabeth Durbin, junior in business and the Multicultural Awareness Director for the Student Union Board. “In short, anyone who wishes to discuss the historical impacts of Harriet Tubman and enjoy the film.”
Prior to the film, the Student Union Board will be hosting a corresponding discussion between Iowa State students and related clubs and organizations that feel passionately about social justice and inclusiveness.
“This event is so important for our campus because it focuses on spreading awareness and giving students an outlet to express and explore their feelings that are associated with the film’s themes,” Durbin said. “Our hope for this event is that students can also strengthen their feeling of community by having different events available and dedicated to their history.”
Directed by Kasi Lemmons, "Harriet" tells the tale of Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into a member of American history, whose courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history, according to IMDb.
The film was released on Nov. 1, 2019, in the United States with an opening weekend gross of $11,676,720 and an overall gross of $43,082,155.
Cynthia Erivo, a British actress known for "Bad Times at the El Royale" and "Widows," stars in the lead role of Harriet Tubman and while Tubman stood at 5 feet tall, Erivo is 5 foot 1 inch, standing just 1 inch taller than Tubman, according to IMDb.
“Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the contributions African Americans have made to the history of the United States,” Durbin said. “This month allows us to honor the historic leaders of the black community and commemorate their achievements. This month also gives us the chance to highlight the best and most influential moments in black history, create awareness for all people and reminds us that black history is our history. This event gives students a chance to explore, learn and be a part of this expression of diversity.”
