There has been 113 additional positive tests for COVID-19 along with two reported deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her April 13 press conference. Iowa's total number of positive cases to date is 1,710.
The two deaths were one elderly adult (81+) from Linn County and one older adult (61-81) from Muscatine County.
There have been an additional 981 negative tests, bringing the total number of negative tests to 16,986 to date. That report includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
An infected individual, middled aged (41-60 years), previously identified in Dallas County has been reassigned to Polk County. One adult (18-40 years) and one elderly adult (81+) were previously identified as Warren County residents, but have also been reassigned to Polk County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the location and age ranges of the 113 new cases are:
- Allamakee County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)
- Black Hawk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Bremer County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Cass County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Fayette County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Hardin County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),
- Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jones County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years),
- Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years),
- Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mills County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
- Van Buren County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Wapello County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
According to the IDPH, 741 have recovered. A full report of COVID-19 monitoring and testing in Iowa can be found at the IDPH website. Iowa has begun to share negative tests that were conducted with outside labs, and is providing continuous updates on individuals currently infected, according to the press release.
A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
