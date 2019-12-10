Following the story of a struggling singer-songwriter, Jack Malik, who finds himself living in a world where no one knows of the Beatles and makes it big by claiming their songs as his own, “Yesterday” is one of the most heartwarming and beloved romantic comedies of the year.
Generating $151.3 million in the Box Office after releasing in June of this year, the film received overall positive reviews from critics, chalking it up to an easygoing, feel-good storyline with an interesting spin on a Beatles tribute. “Yesterday” also featured several big celebrity names accompanying Himesh Patel’s debut, being Kate McKinnon, Lily James and Ed Sheeran.
