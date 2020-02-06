The Iowa State softball team fell short against the Memphis Tigers, losing 6-4 on Thursday.
Senior Sami Williams hit a home run in the game over the center field wall, bringing in freshman Carli Spelhuag and giving the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.
Freshmen Karlie Charles and Ellie Spelhaug made their collegiate debuts on the mound for the Cyclones.
In the top of the third inning, Charles gave up a solo home run to the Tigers, which cut the Cyclone lead in half.
Charles pitched four innings, giving up eight hits and three runs.
Ellie Spelhaug closed out for the Cyclones, pitching two innings, giving up two hits and two runs.
Trailing 6-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Williams hit a double to right field. The Cyclones scored two runs from Hannah Carter and Bryn Hanrahan, leaving Ramos on third and unable to score.
The Cyclones will continue the series Friday, playing Northern Colorado at 4 p.m. and Hawaii at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.