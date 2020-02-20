After a disappointing weekend going 1-4 at the Knight's Classic, the Cyclones are heading back down South in search of a bounce back at the Gamecock Invitational in South Carolina.
It all starts Friday night against Elon at 4:30 p.m. Then a robust Saturday slate with two top 25 teams in No. 22 South Carolina Gamecock and No. 8 Michigan Wolverines and then the Cyclones finish the weekend on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against Boston College.
The offense was struggling last weekend. The Cyclones are hoping to get the offense back on track, but it may be a little bit harder with the opponents that they will face this weekend.
With this young softball team, there still pretty errors, mistakes, and mentally ready and sticking to the game plan.
Assistant Coach Courtney Martinez said she felt it was more wanting to challenge the young softball team going after strong opponents. It wasn't the talent level on the young talented team.
Martinez said she is preaching the message to her team about being mentally right during a game after hitting some roadblocks during this current four-game losing steak.
Martinez said the team's struggles are very fixable, and the hitters need to be with the right mindset and with a young pitcher kept them in most of the games.
Williams also feels that the team didn't focus on the little things making sure to focus on just getting on base and making the right play at-bat to advance runners.
The team is going to have to focus on small details when it comes to hitting and also the infield and outfield, especially against the two 25 teams in South Carolina and Michigan.
Especially if the team gets down early in both games, they'll be focusing on staying in the moment in every inning.
