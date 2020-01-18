Cyclone Hockey (15-9-1-1) completed the sweep of the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-16-0-0) Saturday night with a 6-0 win.
Freshman Aaron LaChance started in goal for the Cyclones. This marks the first time all season that senior goalie Nikita Kozak was not in the net.
Freshman forward Max Kamper opened the scoring at 2:49 in the first. A scramble for the puck occurred in front of the net after a deflected shot, and Kamper poked it passed Northern Illinois goalie Chadwick Dodero.
Hunter Dolan doubled the Cyclone lead at 18:14 off of the pass from Dylan Goggin.
The Cyclones took the 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Defenseman Max Olson capitalized on an early power play in the second period. Olson took the pass from forward Payton McSharry and with the puck on his favored left side, slotted it passed Dodero’s glove at 2:21.
Forward Matty Moran increased the Cyclone lead to four at 7:43 on the odd-man rush. Defenseman Cameron Barto got the puck to forward Blake Ramsey, who carried it into the zone, found an open Moran for the goal.
At 14:48, Kamper again lit the lamp for the fifth Cyclone goal. Defenseman Jarett Green was credited with the assist, making that his first point for the Division I team as he just recently joined the team.
The Cyclones had a 5-0 lead heading into the second intermission.
Forward C.J. Banser increased the lead to six at 1:06 in the third. Defenseman Joey Marcuccilli fired a shot off of Dodero’s glove, and the puck fell right to Banser for the finish.
Banser’s goal ended up being the last of the game.
The Huskies finished the night killing two of their three penalties. The Cyclones killed the only penalty they registered.
Cyclone Hockey returns to action for an away series on Jan. 24 and 25. against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. each night.
