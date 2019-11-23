Cyclone Hockey improved its record to 9-9-1 with a 3-2 win over the Colorado State Rams Friday night. The Rams are now 5-9-1.
The Cyclones outshot the Rams 28-22.
“We were dominant in all areas of the game,” said coach Jason Fairman.
After a scoreless first period, the second period provided most of the game’s action. Cyclone forward Payton McSharry opened the scoring on a power play at 1:25, with Max Olson and Ray Zimmerman each tallied an assist.
The Rams recorded seven penalties, with the Cyclones scoring off of just one.
It did not take long for the Cyclones to score again. Forward Stuart Pearson doubled the lead at 3:55 with an unassisted goal.
Cyclone defenseman Cameron Barto went to the box for interference at 6:51. Colorado State wasted no time taking advantage of the power play. Rams forward Michael Warner cut the lead in half with a goal at 7:00.
The Cyclones had four penalties in the game, killing three of them.
“Any time we take penalties, and we take bad penalties, I’m not very happy,” Fairman said.
The Cyclone lead went back to two goals when forward Matty Moran scored at 10:24 off of the C.J. Banser and David Rutkowski assists.
The game entered the third period with a 3-1 Cyclone lead.
Warner lit the lamp for the second time in the game at 13:06 in the third, but that would be the last of the scoring.
The Rams and Cyclones will face off again on Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.
