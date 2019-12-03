Speculation about Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell's future began to arise Monday night with rumors percolating about interest from Florida State and Arkansas for their head coaching vacancies.
Tuesday morning, the speculation was quickly put to rest, as Iowa State athletics announced that Campbell had agreed to a new contract extension, tying him to the Cyclones through the 2025 season.
“I greatly appreciate Dr. [Wendy] Wintersteen's and (Iowa State AD) Jamie’s [Pollard] proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in the press release. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”
In the release, the school said details of the contract would be available at a later date — but Campbell could be in for a raise from his $3.5 million annual salary, which was part of his 2017 contract extension through 2023. In December of 2018, Campbell added a year onto his contract and gained $1 million in extra money for his coaching staff.
Campbell gets a new contract with the #Cyclones. https://t.co/mSpVSjxvSk— noah (@noahrohlfing) December 3, 2019
Buyout information in the new contract will also be available at a later date. Campbell's buyout was at $6 million for this offseason before the extension was announced.
Campbell has a 26-24 record in four years with the Cyclones, and has taken Iowa State to three straight bowl games. The Cyclones have won seven-plus games in three of his four seasons with the program, only failing to reach the number in year one (3-9).
The Cyclones will learn their destination Sunday, with the knowledge that their head coach will be there for the 2020 football season. Campbell and athletic director Jamie Pollard also stressed the importance of the contract's impact on recruiting, with the early signing period beginning Dec. 18.
"Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program," Pollard said in the press release. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.