Iowa State men's basketball opened Big 12 play on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday night after a bad loss to Florida A&M on Monday.
The Cyclones competed to the very end against TCU, until they eventually fell in overtime.
Iowa State lost in a close one 81-79.
The Horned Frogs came in 9-3, having lost its three games by less than 15 combined points.
After back and forth shots between the Cyclones and Horned Frogs to end regulation, Iowa State headed to overtime for the first time this season.
Iowa Stats was led by Tyrese Haliburton with his 22 point, 10 assist and 11 rebound triple double.
George Conditt IV contributed quite a bit for the Cyclones as well, scoring 19 points. Most of Conditt's success came from the free-throw line.
Conditt went seven of 11 from the line. He attempted the most free throws for the Cyclones on the night.
TCU got a monster performance from RJ Nembhard's 31 points, including 6 three point field goals.
Iowa State will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Hilton Coliseum for its conference home opener on Jan 8 at 7 p.m.
