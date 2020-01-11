Heading in to the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners, Iowa State seemed to be in control and well positioned to win as it led by two at halftime, 36-34.
However, a poor quarter by Iowa State defensively, which saw Oklahoma score 29 points, led it (Oklahoma) to take a double-digit lead at the end of the third quarter and a 81-72 victory over the Iowa State on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Sooners scored 29 points in the third quarter, on 11 for 16 shooting from the field, four for seven from beyond the three-point line and three for four from the free-throw line.
In the third quarter, sophomore guard Taylor Robertson scored 14 of her team-high 22 points.
Robertson shot four for five from the field, three for four from beyond the three-point line and three for three from the free-throw line in the third quarter.
Oklahoma outscored Iowa State 29-17 in the third quarter and held a 63-53 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Iowa State did outscore Oklahoma in the fourth quarter but didn't score enough to erase its deficit, as Oklahoma went on to beat Iowa State 81-72.
The strong third quarter by the Sooners, directly led to the Cyclones losing on Saturday as the Cyclones outscored the Sooners in the other three quarters, 55-52.
Sophomore forward Ashley Joens, led the Cyclones in scoring with 21 points on nine for 14 shooting from the field and three for five from beyond the three-point line.
The Cyclones are now 9-5 (1-2 Big 12) and the Sooners are 9-6 (2-1 Big 12) this season.
