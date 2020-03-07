After going 0-2 Friday, the Cyclones softball team was looking to get back in the winning column against UMass and Wisconsin.
Iowa State got the win over UMass 3-1.
Senior Sami William reached first base by fielding error by left field and advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder, allowing Carli Spelhaug to score.
In the fifth inning Kendra Allen homered for UMass which tied the game 1-1.
The Cyclones answered with a two-run scored with a Sarah Tyree single through the right side, which expanded the lead to 3-1. Freshman pitcher Ellie Spelhaug closed the game, picking up the win for the Cyclones.
Wisconsin and Iowa state played for the second time during the weekend, with the Cyclones losing to the Badgers on Friday.
Iowa State would lose again to the Wisconsin Badgers, 4-3.
The Cyclones continued to find their offense, where at the time the offense is clicking and where at other times the team struggled to find anything going for them.
The Cyclones are now below .500 (11-12) for the season and look finish the USF Tournament with a win as they go up against USF at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
