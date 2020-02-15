The Cyclones started the Knight's Classic in Orlando beating Villanova 4-3 Friday afternoon. Iowa State then fell short against Central Florida Friday night, losing in the bottom of the 9th inning 3-2. The Cyclones went into the second day 1-1, facing Penn State and Central Florida.
Penn State
It was a slow start for the Cyclones and the Lions, until the top of the 4th when Kennedy Legg from Penn State hit a home run over left field against Ellie Spelhaug.
The Spelhaug sisters have been essential contributions to the spring season so far. In the bottom of the 5th, Carli Spelhaug mirrored Legg and put one over the left field fence, tying up the game 1-1.
The Cyclones let the momentum slip away, in the top of the 6th Penn State advanced bases after a wild pitch. In the final stretch, Penn State scored again, ending the game 3-1.
Central Florida
In the fourth game of the Knight's Classic, the Cyclones trailed 2-1 in the tournament, hoping to split their record with Central Florida.
The Cyclones were not able to keep up with the Knights, by the bottom of the third, Central Florida was winning 5-0. The Knight's worked as a team to earn runs and Junior Georgia Blair hit a long home run over center field fence to take a huge lead over the Cyclones.
In the top of the 5th with Lea Nelson on second base, Mikayla Ramos reached because of an error made at first base, Nelson was able to score, putting the Cyclones on the board, but they still trailed 5-1.
That was all she wrote for the Cyclones, the Knight's came through swinging hard to close out the game. They earned four more runs before having an eight run lead over the Cyclones, ending the game before the 7th inning.
The Cyclones end the second day 1-3, losing twice to Central Florida and one to Penn State. Tomorrow the Cyclones will play Florida Atlantic to end the tournament.
