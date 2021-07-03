Story County Conservation is hosting two events for the Ames community: "Paint a Birdhouse Gourd" event and the grand reopening of Colo Crossroads and Hickory Grove Park.
According to a press release from Story County Conservation, two separate programs to decorate your own birdhouse gourd will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 15 and 21 at McFarland Park.
Gourds will be cut and ready to be picked out as soon as guests arrive. Everyone will be able to sand, gut and decorate their gourd however they like. After the preparation, gourds will need to be left behind to dry and lacquer and will be available to pick up the following week. According to the press release, this program will be best for ages 3 and up, and children need to be accompanied by an adult. The release wanted to remind everyone to wear their painting clothes, as guests may get dirty!
There is a fee of $7 per gourd that is required with registration the day before each program. Information regarding registration and more can be found on the events calendar here.
The Colo Crossroads and Hickory Park grand reopening will be July 10 at Hickory Grove Park, with Story County Conservation hosting the city of Colo's annual Colo Crossroads Festival and a celebration of the lake restoration completion, according to the press release.
"Attendees can expect traditional Colo Crossroads elements like a parade, fun run, inflatables, dunk tank, volleyball tournament and much more married with a park experience," the release said. "Explore a new trail, learn about the lake restoration and fish restocking plans, try out the archery range with the help of an instructor or simply enjoy the natural setting."
The full lineup of activities can be found on the Story County Conservation’s website, or check out the Facebook event (shared by Story County Conservation and Colo Crossroads Festival).
