Hasan Minhaj, host and creator of of the weekly comedy show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" that premiered on Netflix in 2018, will bring his "The King's Jester" tour to Stephens Auditorium managed by VenuWorks on March 28, 2022, according to a press release from Stephens Auditorium.
Minhaj he is a first-generation American, and in November 2014, he joined the The Daily Show with correspondent Jon Stewart where he was Stewart's last hire. Minhaj continued his role at The Daily Show after Trevor Noah took over as the host the following year, and he remained on the show until August 2018, according to the release.
In 2017, he earned wonderful reviews for his performance while hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner and also earned great publicity from his one-hour Netflix comedy special "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King," which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award.
Iowa State junior Ryan Scheiblein said he enjoys the comedy of Hasan Minhaj because he is a witty comedian that uses his humor to cover topics like modern culture, politics and civil rights.
"I like the type of humor that includes political topics because that is one of my favorite styles of comedy, and Hasan Minhaj does just that," Scheiblein said.
Tickets for Minhaj's "The King's Jester" start at $42 and will be available for sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and on the app.
(0) comments
