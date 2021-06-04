For Ames residents, the city is still taking applications for assistance in payments that are struggling to be made by anyone affected financially from COVID-19 and need help with rent, mortgage or utilities. The city received a third round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in the amount of $356,455, according to a press release made by the City Manager’s Office.
If residents meet the qualifications, funds have been allocated for those individuals to help out the Ames community during such a burdensome time. Vanessa Baker-Latimer, the housing coordinator for the city of Ames, noted that they know this has been such a difficult year for everyone, and financial aid is certainly available for those who need it, according to the press release.
The eligibility qualifications are as follows: Ames residents must be able to document a loss of income directly related to COVID-19, they must be a United States citizen or have eligible immigration status, they need to have no more than $1,500 liquid assets and must not have a household income that exceeds the established maximums.
An application and more information regarding housing in Ames can be found here.
According to the release, if a resident needs assistance filling out this application, they can visit the Planning and Housing department at City Hall, 515 Clark Ave. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or they can call by telephone at 515-239-5400.
