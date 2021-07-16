If you are looking for summer activities to take part in, Ames Public Library has you covered Tuesday and Wednesday at Bandshell Park with prepared events that are fun for the whole family.
According to a press release from the Ames Public Library, on 10 a.m. Tuesday, Absolute Science will be presenting a Fire and Ice show, where fire will light up in all different colors and guests will see the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen. Guests will also learn how to make smoke appear like “a genie out of a bottle” in the show about chemical reactions.
For kids specifically, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Ames Public Library’s book club will be discussing this year’s All Iowa Reads book: “Pie in the Sky” written by Remy Lai. The book is a middle-grade novel, and the story is about an 11-year-old boy’s immigration experience with his annoying little brother and their cake-baking adventures. It is recommended that kids read the book before joining to talk about the book and enjoy related activities.
The Ames Public Library Olympics will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bandshell Park, and the press release states it is a family-focused Olympics event where there are challenges and fun activities to enjoy some fun in the sun.
