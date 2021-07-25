The Ames Rummage RAMPage event will be returning this year as the community garage sale that is designed to "keep reusable items out of the waste stream," according to a city of Ames press release.
This community sale will be from July 30 through Aug. 7 at the Ames Intermodal Facility parking ramp on 129 Hayward Ave. According to the release, the city of Ames is in partnership with the Iowa State Office of Sustainability as a way to work together and lower the amount of waste from busy moving days with college students returning from summer break.
This event grew from the desire to repurpose items often left on the curb during annual move-out and lease-change time periods while keeping less waste from heading to the landfill.
The release said Rummage RAMPage works by selling items that are donated, and volunteers from local nonprofit groups help run the sale and any share of profits.
Donations will be accepted every day except the final sale day of Aug. 7.
Rummage RAMPage is also partnering once again with the Ames Animal Shelter, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Wildlife Center, Story County Animal Shelter and Story County Conservation to provide the opportunity for pet owners to drop off pets they can no longer care for or keep rather than releasing the animal into the wild.
The release also mentioned that Rehome Our Animals/Aquariums Responsibly (ROAR) can accept animals and plants including fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, invertebrates and aquarium plants certain days during the event.
For dogs and cats or other domestic animals, rehoming is best done through contacting the Ames Animal Shelter or the Story County Animal Shelter. Residents are encouraged to contact these agencies as soon as possible with animal rehoming concerns to ensure a safe transition for pets.
The event hours for Rummage RAMPage are as follows:
Item drop-off only
12 to 6 p.m., Friday
Sales and drop-off
8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday
12 to 6 p.m., Aug. 2-6
Half-price sales (no drop-off)
8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Aug. 7
