The Ames Community Arts Council’s August Gathering of Artists will be a night to remember at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at C.Y. Stephens Auditorium.
Visitors will experience a behind-the-scenes of Ames' premier performing arts venue with a quick chat with Ames singer/songwriter Reggie Greenlaw, according to a release from the Ames Community Arts Council. This gathering is free and open to all who would like to attend. Attendees should park in Lot F and meet at the ticket office doors on the north side of the building.
After the gathering, participants are encouraged to attend the Goldfinch Room concert on the Stephens lawn, featuring both Greenlaw and John Richardson.
According to the release, due to the generous support given from the Ames Community Art Council and Stephens Auditorium, the admission for the 6:30 p.m. concert will be free for initial gathering attendees, but there is a $10 admission fee for those only attending the concert.
Greenlaw is a folk, Americana, alt-country and bluegrass singer, songwriter and musician who lives in Ames. Greenlaw plays guitar, hammered dulcimer and mandolin at venues throughout the Midwest, including wineries, bars, celebrations and Renaissance festivals.
Richardson is a singer, songwriter and guitarist who resides in Coon Rapids, Iowa. He sings and plays guitar and bass at local venues and events featuring folk, country, gospel and rock music. John has written over 500 songs over the years with themes such as the experiences of living in Iowa, a love of rural life, the seasons and human relationships, according to the release.
Anyone attending the concert is advised to bring their own seating, such as lawn chairs or blankets, and pop-up tents and umbrellas will be allowed on the perimeter of the seating area. Attendees may also bring their own outside snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for the show, while Stephens Auditorium will sell beer, wine, soda and water at an outdoor bar area, plus a nearby food truck on site.
