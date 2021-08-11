Effective Wednesday, all visitors over the age of 2 in Story County buildings, regardless of vaccination status, need to wear a face covering unless the individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a mask.
According to a press release from the Story County Board of Supervisors, COVID-19 cases are rising in Story County as a result of the delta variant, which is more contagious than previous variants.
The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that it is advised for everyone to wear masks indoors in public areas if they are in a substantial or high transmission rate area.
It is emphasized in the release that the majority of Iowa counties, including Story County, are recognized as high transmission areas.
Story County buildings are still remaining open to walk-in traffic, and disposable face masks are available to the public in all county buildings. Residents and businesses may also conduct county business online, by phone, by email, by mail and by drop boxes located outside county buildings.
The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective way to protect yourself and others from becoming infected with the virus. For more COVID-19 information along with help finding a vaccine provider, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.