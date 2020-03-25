The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 21 new positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19. This makes a total of 145 positive cases for the state.
There have been 2,578 total negative cases to date, including tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the current locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals are:
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Allamakee County
Two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Benton County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Hancock County
Four adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Johnson County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Linn County
One adult (18-40 years) in Muscatine County
Three older adults (61-80 years) in Polk County
Two older adults (61-80 years) in Poweshiek County
Two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Scott County
Two adults (18-40 years) in Washington County
A public hotline has been made for Iowans with questions and concerns about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Governor Reynolds is holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on her Facebook page.
