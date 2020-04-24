The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of an additional 521 positive COVID-19 cases, making a total of 4,445 cases in Iowa.
IDPH also reported an additional 11 deaths and 1,604 recovered Iowans.
The six additional cases were:
- One middle-aged adult (41-60), two older adults (61-80 years)
One elderly adult (81+) in Bremer County
Two older adults (61-80 years), two elderly adults (81+) in Linn County
Two elderly adults (81+) in Polk County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Scott County
A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
