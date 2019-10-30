Iowa State held its wrestle off finals Wednesday night at the Lied Recreation Center. These wrestle-offs determine the lineups for the first few duals and the opening tournament – The Harold Nichols Cyclone Open – on Sunday, November 10.
Two weights – 197 and heavyweight – did not have a final take place.
The most anticipated wrestle off came at 141, where Ian Parker – ranked 13th – and Austin Gomez, the fifth-ranked wrestler at 133, battled for the top spot.
After Parker was up 1-0, the redshirt junior rode his teammate for the entire second period to snare the 4-0 win.
Gomez stated at Tuesday's media day he is targeting a return back to 133 by the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December.
Until then, redshirt junior and Iowa Central transfer Todd Small will handle the duties after he narrowly defeated true freshman Ramazan Attasauov 6-5.
Redshirt freshman David Carr made his debut in an Iowa State singlet and didn't disappoint, pinning Grant Stotts in 4 minutes, 33 seconds at 157.
Other winners were Alex Mackall (125), Jarret Degen (149), Chase Straw (165), Marcus Coleman (174) and Sam Colbray (184).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.