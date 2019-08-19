Iowa State Cyclone wrestling released their schedule on Monday for the 2019-2020 and they'll have chances to avenge some of last seasons key losses.
The biggest dual of the year will come against the Hawkeyes at home on Nov. 24.
The Hawkeyes have defeated the Cyclones every year since the 2004-2005 season with little to no pushback, but last season the Cyclones almost flipped the script.
The Hawkeyes barely held on to win by a score of 19-18 after then-redshirt freshman Austin Gomez almost pinned Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the last bout of the match. Gomez and DeSanto were ranked in the polls at the time.
This season, the Cyclones and Hawkeyes are both retaining most of their top-end talent from last season, and for the first time in years, the match might be a toss up.
The other non-conference game that stands out is the match at University of Missouri to end the season on Feb. 22.
The No. 5 Tigers beat the Cyclones 23-15 in Willie Miklus' last regular season match of his career against his former school.
Miklus is out as a wrestler now, but he's still helping out with the team and after losing, the Cyclones will be looking for revenge in 2019.
The conference games that stand out are against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26 and Northern Iowa on Feb. 16 which are at home.
Last season, the No. 3 ranked Cowboys beat the Cyclones 22-15, with six of the Cyclone points coming from an injury default.
The No. 17 Northern Iowa beat Iowa State 22-13 in the second to last regular season match of the year.
Other notable matches include away matches against Oklahoma and Fresno State.
The Big 12 Championships will take place on March 7 to March 8 and the National Championships will be from March 19 to March 21.
