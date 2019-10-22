Wrestling season for Iowa State is right around the corner, and things are starting to kick off as InterMat Wrestling released their NCAA Division I rankings on Tuesday morning.
Iowa State is primed for a big season and the early rankings are helping to build the hype as eight Cyclones find themselves listed in the top 20 for their respective weight classes, which leads the Big 12 for most wrestlers ranked. Wyoming and Utah Valley are just trailing the Cyclones with six wrestlers each ranked.
Weight class: 125 pounds
Wrestler: Alex Mackall (R-Jr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 13
Weight class: 133 pounds
Wrestler: Austin Gomez (R-So.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 5
Weight class: 141 pounds
Wrestler: Ian Parker (R-Jr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 13
Weight class: 149 pounds
Wrestler: Jarrett Degen (R-Jr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 3
Weight class: 157 pounds
Wrestler: David Carr (R-Fr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 13
Weight class: 165 pounds
Wrestler: Chase Straw (R-Sr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 20
Weight class: 184 pounds
Wrestler: Sam Colbray (R-Jr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 6
Weight class: Heavyweight
Wrestler: Gannon Gremmel (R-Jr.)
InterMat Ranking: No. 18
Alongside the individual rankings, Iowa State landed itself in the top-10 for tournament teams and dual meet teams. It is one of two Big 12 teams that cracked into the top-10 rankings, with the other team being Oklahoma State.
The Cyclones were placed at No. 10 for tournament teams and placed at No. 8 for dual-meet teams. Oklahoma State reversed the order, getting placed at No. 8 for tournament teams and No. 10 for dual meet teams.
Some dates for wrestling fans to look out for are Oct. 29, Iowa State Wrestling’s Media Day, and Nov. 10, when Iowa State opens its season with the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open 9 a.m. at Hilton Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.