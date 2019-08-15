Iowa State redshirt freshman David Carr became the first-ever Cyclone to win a Junior Freestyle World Championship with a 5-4 victory in the championship match on Wednesday.
In the championship match at the 2019 Junior Freestyle World Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Carr faced off against U23 World Bronze Medalist, Japan’s Jintaro Motoyama.
Motoyama gained a 1-0 lead in the first period thanks to a push out, but Carr took the lead with a takedown and held a 2-1 lead at the break.
After being put on the shot clock midway through the second period, Carr got another takedown to increase his lead to 4-1.
Motoyama got two push outs against Carr which tied the match a four.
Carr took a 5-4 lead after a Japan Challenge and won the Junior World Championship at the 74 kg weight class.
Throughout the tournament, Carr dominated his opponents, winning three of his four matches by at least four points, and he outscored his opponents 33-11 in four matches.
With Carr’s win, 2019 is now the fourth straight year where an American won the junior freestyle championship at 74 kg.
On top of that, Carr joins prestigious company as the two Americans who the championship before him are NCAA Champions.
The two previous Americans that won the junior freestyle championship at 74 kg are Penn State senior Mark Hall, who won in 2016 and 2017 and Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore Mekhi Lewis in 2018.
Hall won the NCAA National Championship at the 165 lb weight class in 2017, and Lewis won the NCAA National Championship at that same weight class in 2019.
Carr is the second Cyclone ever to win a medal at the Junior World Championships, along with Zach Thompson who won the silver medal (third place) in 1998.
