Dean Corner was one of the best wrestlers under legendary Iowa State head coach Harold Nichols in the 1950s.
The Omaha, Nebraska native placed third at the 1957 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh to garner his only All-American honor in three straight years qualifying for the NCAA's.
Corner passed away in Springfield, Missouri late Monday evening. He was 83.
A two-time Big 8 conference champion, Corner came to Ames, Iowa from Omaha Tech High School as a three-time state champion at three different weight classes.
He graduated from Iowa State in 1958 and earned his master's degree from Indiana State in education. Then-Wisconsin coach George Martin approached Corner to move to the cheesehead state and continue the growth of the sport.
Corner turned Cedarburg High School into one of the best high school programs in the state.
Coaching the Bulldogs to a 61-4 dual record was what made Corner famous in Wisconsin. He also coached the first ever Cedarburg state champion in any sport in 1975 as Paul Sigler won state at 145 pounds.
The Dean Corner Wrestling Scholarship goes to a senior at Cedarburg who wrestled and is looking to attend college. It's been given out every year since 1979, the same year Corner decided to retire from coaching.
Corner is a member of three different Hall of Fames, including the Athletic Hall of Fame at Cedarburg and the Wisconsin Wrestling Coach Association Hall of Fame.
