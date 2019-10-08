The Iowa State cross country program experienced significant shifts for the first time this season among the nation's best.
The week four edition of the Cross Country National Coaches' Poll from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association saw a change for both the men's and women's squads in the top-30 list as the postseason-filled November looms over the horizon.
The Cyclone women fell 13 spots to No. 29 in the national rankings after finishing 17th in the overall team standings at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Friday.
Highlighted by an eighth-place finish from junior Cailie Logue, Iowa State only had one other runner finish in the top-50 — senior Abby Caldwell — amassing 160 total points in the 24-team meet.
The Cyclones also lost their No. 1 Midwest Regional ranking for the first time this season, falling to No. 3 behind Big Ten teams Minnesota and Illinois. Coach Amy Rudolph and her squad have one more regular season test as they will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 18 to compete in the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational.
The Cyclone men only dropped one place in the national polls, falling to a No. 6 ranking after spending the entire season in the No. 5 spot. The Cyclones' last result was a third-place team finish at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, which is also the site of this year's national championships on Nov. 23.
Led by senior All-American Edwin Kurgat, who finished first in the individual standings, the rest of Iowa State's runners also finished in the top-25, collecting 66 points behind Stanford and defending national champs Northern Arizona.
Coach Martin Smith and his squad will finish the regular season in two weeks when the Cyclone men, like the women's team, will travel to Madison to race in the prestigious Nuttycombe Invitational before they look to defend their No. 1 Midwest Regional ranking in November.
Men's Rankings:
1. Northern Arizona
2. BYU
3. Colorado
4. Washington
5. Stanford
6. Iowa State
Women's Rankings:
28. Georgetown
29. Iowa State
30. Oklahoma State
