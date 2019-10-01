ISUXC01.jpg

The Iowa State men’s and women’s cross country team won the 2018 Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 26 at Iowa State. The men’s team placed first overall with a score of 32. The women’s team placed first overall with a score of 35.

The first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's (USTFCCCA) Cross Country Coaches' Poll for October saw consistency in the Iowa State Cyclones.

The latest edition of the national rankings released Tuesday afternoon had the men's and women's teams notched within the top-20 of their respective ratings. This steadiness among the best will prove in the big races as the calendar inches closer to Nov. 23.

The Cyclone women saw improvement in their placings among the nation's best, shifting two spots up from last week to a No. 16 ranking, sandwiched between Atlantic Coast Conference teams Syracuse and Florida State.

Friday will mark an important test for coach Amy Rudolph and her squad as Iowa State will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to compete in the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational.

The Cyclones will be running against five of the top 10 teams in this week's poll, topped by defending national champs University of Colorado Boulder. The Buffaloes also retained their No. 1 ranking in the Midwest Regional, an achievement they will attempt to hold onto going into the postseason meets of November.

Over on the men's side, coach Martin Smith and his team stay steady in the rankings as the Cyclones continued their role as the No. 5 squad in the country, with the rest of the top 10 also standing pat.

Iowa State started with a third-place team finish in its opening test at the John McNichols Invitational, seeing tough competition in nationally-ranked teams Stanford and three-time defending national champ Northern Arizona.

ISUXC23.JPG

Iowa State distance runner Edwin Kurgat races against eight other universities during the men’s 8K at the 2018 Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 26 at Iowa State. Kurgat placed first overall for the men’s division with a time of 23:21.1. The men’s team placed first overall with a score of 32, winning the championships.

The Iowa State men will look forward to the final meet of the regular season on Oct. 18 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. This will be the final chance for the Cyclones to gain some big-race notes before the postseason, along with many other nationally-ranked squads.

Men's Rankings:

1. Northern Arizona

2. BYU

3.Washington

4. Colorado

5. Iowa State

6. Stanford

7. Oregon

8. Oklahoma State

9. Notre Dame

10. Wisconsin

11. Portland

12. Syracuse

13. Colorado State

14. Ole Miss

15. North Carolina State

16. Michigan

17. Virginia

18. Wyoming

19. Indiana

20. UCLA

21. Purdue

22. Middle Tennessee

23. Iona

24. Princeton

25. Arkansas

26. Eastern Kentucky

27. Tulsa

28. Boise State

29. Alabama

29. Villanova

Women's Rankings:

1. Colorado

2. Arkansas

3. New Mexico

4. BYU

5. Stanford

6. Washington

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina State

9. Wisconsin

10. Michigan State

11. Boise State

12. Notre Dame

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Syracuse

16. Iowa State

17. Florida State

18. Furman

19. Oklahoma State

20. Air Force

21. Illinois

22. Penn State

23. Ohio State

24. Oregon State

25. Boston College

26. Columbia

27. Northern Arizona

28. Princeton

29. Minnesota

30. California Baptist

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.