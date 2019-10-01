The first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's (USTFCCCA) Cross Country Coaches' Poll for October saw consistency in the Iowa State Cyclones.
The latest edition of the national rankings released Tuesday afternoon had the men's and women's teams notched within the top-20 of their respective ratings. This steadiness among the best will prove in the big races as the calendar inches closer to Nov. 23.
The Cyclone women saw improvement in their placings among the nation's best, shifting two spots up from last week to a No. 16 ranking, sandwiched between Atlantic Coast Conference teams Syracuse and Florida State.
Friday will mark an important test for coach Amy Rudolph and her squad as Iowa State will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to compete in the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational.
The Cyclones will be running against five of the top 10 teams in this week's poll, topped by defending national champs University of Colorado Boulder. The Buffaloes also retained their No. 1 ranking in the Midwest Regional, an achievement they will attempt to hold onto going into the postseason meets of November.
Over on the men's side, coach Martin Smith and his team stay steady in the rankings as the Cyclones continued their role as the No. 5 squad in the country, with the rest of the top 10 also standing pat.
Iowa State started with a third-place team finish in its opening test at the John McNichols Invitational, seeing tough competition in nationally-ranked teams Stanford and three-time defending national champ Northern Arizona.
The Iowa State men will look forward to the final meet of the regular season on Oct. 18 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. This will be the final chance for the Cyclones to gain some big-race notes before the postseason, along with many other nationally-ranked squads.
Men's Rankings:
1. Northern Arizona
2. BYU
3.Washington
4. Colorado
5. Iowa State
6. Stanford
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma State
9. Notre Dame
10. Wisconsin
11. Portland
12. Syracuse
13. Colorado State
14. Ole Miss
15. North Carolina State
16. Michigan
17. Virginia
18. Wyoming
19. Indiana
20. UCLA
21. Purdue
22. Middle Tennessee
23. Iona
24. Princeton
25. Arkansas
26. Eastern Kentucky
27. Tulsa
28. Boise State
29. Alabama
29. Villanova
Women's Rankings:
1. Colorado
2. Arkansas
3. New Mexico
4. BYU
5. Stanford
6. Washington
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina State
9. Wisconsin
10. Michigan State
11. Boise State
12. Notre Dame
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Syracuse
16. Iowa State
17. Florida State
18. Furman
19. Oklahoma State
20. Air Force
21. Illinois
22. Penn State
23. Ohio State
24. Oregon State
25. Boston College
26. Columbia
27. Northern Arizona
28. Princeton
29. Minnesota
30. California Baptist
