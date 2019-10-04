The Iowa State women's cross country team finished 15th in the overall team standings at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Friday afternoon.
The Cyclones took part in the Women's Blue Division race, a stacked field, with 11 of the 24 teams taking part being ranked in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches' Poll. This also included five of the top 10 squads in the nation, topped by defending national champs, the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Cyclones started the 1 p.m. race a bit back in the hotly contested field, as junior Callie Logue and senior Abby Caldwell were in the top-50 over the field of more than 175 runners with 1,000 meters to go.
While Caldwell — who claimed the individual crown at the Hawkeye Invitational last month — stayed constant from the 4k mark to finish in 49th, Logue jostled through the pack to post an impressive top-10 finish.
Logue, who is the defending Big 12 and NCAA Midwest Regional individual champion, made her cross country debut in strong fashion. Staying in the lead pack for the majority of the native, the Kansas native made passes on the final lap, passing others to post an 8th-place finish with a time of 16:27.67.
Behind Caldwell and Logue, freshman Madelynn Hill also finished in the top-100 at 89th place with a time of 17:33.42, continuing a solid debut season for Iowa State.
After this was a sizable gap of 40-odd of other runners before the Cyclones were rounded out by fellow freshman Dana Feyen, who finished in 136th place — trailed closely behind by junior Gwynne Wright notching the 151st spot and freshman Janette Schraft, who finished in 156th place. The trio's final times were 18:03.95, 18:15.14 and 18:23.01 respectively.
Coach Amy Rudolph and the team will have two weeks of rest and recovery before their final test of the regular season, when they will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to compete in the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational. This will be a final chance to gain some more big race experience before the postseason begins in November.
Individual Results:
Callie Logue (Jr.)- 8th, 16:27.67
Abby Caldwell (Sr.)- 49th, 17:04.45
Madelynn Hill (Fr.)- 89th, 17:33.42
Dana Feyen (Fr.)- 136th, 18:03.95
Gwynne Wright (Jr.)- 151st, 18:15.14
Janette Schraft (Fr.)- 156th, 18:23.01
Overall Team Standings:
1. Utah, 110 pts.
2. Colorado, 116 pts.
3. Florida State, 129 pts.
4. North Carolina State, 139 pts.
5. Washington, 144 pts.
6. Wisconsin, 157 pts.
7. New Mexico, 171 pts.
8. Notre Dame, 234 pts.
9. Minnesota, 265 pts.
10. Ole Miss, 288 pts.
11. Butler, 300 pts.
12. Boston College, 308 pts.
13. Indiana, 349 pts.
14. Alabama, 384 pts.
15. Iowa State, 421 pts.
16. Weber State, 422 pts.
17. Auburn, 442 pts.
18. Arizona, 444 pts.
19. North Carolina, 453 pts.
20. Purdue, 473 pts.
21. Iowa, 497 pts.
22. Colorado State, 534 pts.
23. Utah Valley, 555 pts.
24. Bradley, 588 pts.
