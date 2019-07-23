In its last game of group play, the U.S. had an all-you-can-eat offensive buffet against Hungary at the U19 FIBA Women’s World Cup.
The U.S. scored 95 points, which is the highest total by any team at the World Cup, and finished as the top team in their group with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens contributing to the team.
The Americans beat Hungary 95-50 and shot 50% from the floor while holding their opponents to 24% shooting.
The U.S. scoring outburst was primarily around the rim with the U.S. outscoring Hungary 52 to 18 in the paint.
Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard scored the most points for the U.S. with 18 points, while also bringing in eight rebounds and teammate Fran Belibi — a Stanford commit — had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Joens scored four points against Hungary and also had one rebound, a steal and two turnovers.
The U.S. has played three games in group play against Australia, South Korea and Hungary and won all three games. In those games, Joens averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists.
The Americans' next game will be played on Wednesday against Germany in the first round of tournament play.
Germany lost all three of their group games against Spain, Colombia and Japan.
Even though the Germans won the European Championship to qualify for the World Cup, the Germans rank in the lower-scoring half of the World Cup. Through three games, the Germans average 58.7 points per game while the U.S. ranks first at the competition and averages 87.7 points a game.
If the U.S. beats Germany, they will play the winner of Argentina and Canada.
Argentina went 1-2 during group play and Canada went 2-1 with its loss coming at the hands of Latvia, who are one of four teams still undefeated at the competition.
If the U.S. continues to win through its side of the tournament bracket, the U.S. wouldn’t have a chance to play one of those three other undefeated teams until the semifinals. In the semifinals, the U.S. could play undefeated Belgium for a chance to advance to the championship game.
The U.S. will continue to cruise through the early portions of the tournament and any team facing the Americans will be the underdog, as the next best scoring team in the tournament, Australia, averages 16 less points a game and has already fell to the Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.