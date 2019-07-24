In the the first round of tournament play at the U19 FIBA Women’s World Cup, the U.S. beat Germany 79-61.
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens wasn’t able to register a point in the game for the U.S., but the Americans will face Canada in their next game.
During the game, Joens played less than four minutes for the Americans and missed her only shot from 3-point land but did register a rebound and assist in her limited action.
The U.S. struggled to score overall, with no player scoring more than 13 points, and the team shot 43% from the floor.
Germany even led the U.S. during the game late in the first quarter with a six-point lead, but the U.S. tied the score at 22 with over seven minutes left in the second quarter and built a lead, which the team maintained for the duration of the game.
The U.S. was able to overcome the Germans by registering 19 steals and scoring 31 points off of German turnovers.
The U.S. is now slated to face Canada, who beat Argentina 82-50, on Friday.
