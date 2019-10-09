Iowa State’s Kristin Scott and Ashley Joens were both honored with preseason All-Big 12 awards on Wednesday.
Scott was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team while Joens was picked as an Honorable Mention selection.
Averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, Scott was a Second Team All-Big 12 pick last season. Scott was the team's second leading scorer and rebounder after Bridget Carleton and established herself as a strong catch-and-shoot scorer from three, along with an ability to score in the post.
From long range, Scott shot 38.1% and connected on 56.1% of her total shots.
Like Scott, Joens made her impact as a spot-up shooter from three, where she connected on 36.5% of her attempts and 43.3% of her shots from the floor. In fact, over 60% of Joens’ shots came from three last season.
Joens averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists last season.
Joens also earned Big 12 honors at the end of the 2018-2019 season and was apart of the Big 12 All-Freshmen Team.
Outside of the Cyclones, Baylor captured the awards for Preseason Big 12’s Player of the Year, Lauren Cox, and Newcomer of the Year, Te’a Cooper. Texas’ Celeste Taylor was named the Preseason Freshman of the Year.
