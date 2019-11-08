Iowa State opened up the regular season with a nice 69-36 win over Southern University on Thursday.
During the game, only one Cyclone had 10 or more points as the team struggled to convert from three.
Ashley Joens scored 23 points to lead all scorers and also had six rebounds and three steals for the Cyclones.
In the first quarter, Joens was off to a quick and efficient start as she scored 10 points on 4-4 shooting (2-2 from three).
Outside of Joens, Iowa State’s starters didn’t add much to the score sheet. Madi Wise had seven points and seven rebounds, Adriana Camber had three points and nine rebounds and Rae Johnson had eight points and five assists, but she also had five turnovers.
At forward, Kristin Scott was able to play, but it was Ines Nezerwa, who earned the start on Thursday. Scott has been dealing with a back injury during the preseason and was questionable to even play against Southern.
Before the game, Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said Scott would be on a minutes restriction if she were to play against Southern.
Both players played nearly the same amount of with Nezerwa scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds. Scott on the other hand had eight points and six rebounds coming off of the bench for the Cyclones.
Scott failed to convert from three, an area where she excelled at last season, but as a whole, the Cyclones only converted 27.3% of their 3-point attempts.
Outside of Joens, only three other Cyclones converted at least one 3-point attempt. Johnson went 1-2, Camber was 1-3 and Nia Washington was 1-1.
Looking ahead, Iowa State plays in-state opponent Drake on the road at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
