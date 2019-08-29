Bridget Carleton is a free agent no more.
The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday they were signing the former Iowa State women's basketball star until the end of the season.
Carleton was released by the Connecticut Sun earlier this season after being selected 21st overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft on Apr. 10. The Lynx signed Carleton to a one-week contract on August 22.
Carleton was named the Big 12’s Player of the Year in the spring, following a senior season at Iowa State that saw her put up 21.7 points (on 46.8% shooting), 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 35 games.
She was also selected as the 2019 winner of the Cheryl Miller Award, honoring the nation’s best small forward and earning her a spot on the Naismith Starting Five.
She completed her career with the Cyclones ranking second on the school’s all-time scoring list (2142 points) and first in scoring average (17.3 ppg).
