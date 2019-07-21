Iowa State guard, Ashley Joens, has seen some playing time on the United States squad in the 2019 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.
With victories over Australia and South Korea by a combined 45 points, the United States has 2-0 record in the 2019 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup.
Joens scored seven points on three for nine shooting, one for five from beyond the three-point line, and Joens grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes played Saturday.
The United States defeated Australia 79-56, thanks in part to the United States holding Australia to four points in the third quarter.
After a seven-point performance for the United States in its 23-point win against Australia, Joens scored two points in a 89-67 win against South Korea Sunday in the 2019 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.
Joens played 11 minutes, scored two points on one for five shooting from the field, zero for two on 3-point shooting and zero for two from the free-throw line.
In the 11 minutes that she played, Joens grabbed four rebounds.
Through two games played, Joens is averaging 4.5 points per game, on four for 14 shooting from the field, one for eight from the three-point line and 3.5 rebounds per game in 12.5 minutes per game.
The United States is 2-0 and will face Hungary in its final game in the group phase of the tournament.
Tip-off for the United States and Hungary is set for noon Tuesday in Bangkok, Thailand.
