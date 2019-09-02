Iowa State’s Avery Rhodes was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after her stunning performance in volleyball’s opening week.
Rhodes, a redshirt sophomore, has been off to a hot start defensively after suffering a season ending injury in 2018.
In the Cyclones’ opening game of the season against Central Florida, Rhodes had the second most blocks for Iowa State with four. But her next performance against Ole Miss is what flashed on the box score.
For the third time in her career, Rhodes reached double-digit blocks with 10 — a number she totalled the other times she was in double digits for blocks.
Rhodes has reached 10 blocks in every season she has appeared in as a Cyclone — first as a freshman in her first career start and then as a sophomore in 2018 before she was shut down and subsequently redshirted due to a hip injury.
Despite those other performances, this is the first time Rhodes has been named the Big 12’s best player on the defense for the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.