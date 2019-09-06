Iowa State was unable to knock off No. 6 Penn State on Friday as the Nittany Lions swept the Cyclones in Ames.
Iowa State struggled on the attack after the first set as Penn State was able to find its groove. Iowa State finished with a hitting percentage of .126, the lowest for Iowa State this season, and Penn State finished with a percentage of .326.
The previous low for the Cyclones was .189 against Central Florida.
Candelaria Herrera was the only Cyclone with double-digit kills with 10 and she was also the most efficient Cyclone hitter on the attack with a hitting percentage of .600 during the match.
All of Iowa State’s other main hitters — Annie Hatch (-.074 hitting percentage), Eleanor Holthaus (.000 hitting percentage) and Josie Herbst (.000 hitting percentage) — weren’t able to have efficient nights on the attack.
One major lineup change before the game was the introduction of freshman Jaiden Centeno as the starting libero over junior Izzy Enna, who replaced the reigning Big 12 Libero of the Year Hali Hillegas last season.
Freshman Jaiden Centeno is starting at libero for Iowa State over junior Izzy Enna. Centeno has only played two sets for Iowa State and now her first career start comes against No. 6 Penn State. No pressure there.— Jack Shover (@JackUShover) September 6, 2019
Centeno finished with seven digs and three assists.
Despite trailing for much of the first set, Penn State was able to reverse an Iowa State lead to take the set 25-22 as the Cyclones’ hitting percentage dived to .276 and the Nittany Lions’ percentage increased to .333. For much of the set, Iowa State’s percentage sat around .400 and Penn State’s hovered around .270.
Middle blockers Serena Gray (.429 hitting percentage) and Kaitlyn Hord (.800 hitting percentage) were tied for the most kills on Penn State with four apiece.
Meanwhile, Herrera registered five kills and hit for .833 in the set.
On the block, both teams failed to create a significant impact on the game as the Cyclones had one block and Penn State had zero.
Penn State then extended its lead to two in the match with a 25-16 win in the second set.
Iowa State’s hitting percentage continued to dip with the overall percentage being .164 at the end of the set -- the team’s hitting percentage in the set was .062.
Herrera added four more kills to push her total to nine and her hitting percentage climbed to .889, but Hatch (.048 hitting percentage through two sets) and Holthaus (-.231 hitting percentage through two sets) both struggled with Penn State recording four blocks in the set.
In the third and final set, Iowa State fell 25-16.
Again, the Cyclones struggled on the attack with a match low hitting percentage for a set with .059.
Iowa State plays LSU on Sunday at noon in the final game of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.