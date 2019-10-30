Iowa State defeated TCU 3-0 on Wednesday on the road to go to a 5-4 conference record, while the Horn Frogs fell to a 2-7 record.
During the win several Iowa State hitters had solid hitting nights, but overall, the Cyclones continued their streak of having match hitting percentages below .300. On defense the Cyclones had a stingy defensive performance behind Candelaria Herrera.
Iowa State won the game 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 and hit .240 as a team, which is the sixth straight game the team has had a hitting percentage below .300.
While some of the team struggled hitting, including Josie Herbst, who had only two kills and a -.200 hitting percentage, Iowa State’s top three hitters in the match hit efficiently.
Eleanor Holthaus had 11 kills and a .333 hitting percentage and Annie Hatch had 10 kills and a .318 hitting percentage.
The Cyclones’ third leading hitter was Herrera with nine kills and a .412 hitting percentage.
Herrera has the third-best overall hitting percentage in the conference this season.
On defense, Herrera paced all players with nine blocks as the team regisered 11 total blocks through three sets and held TCU to a hitting percentage of .108.
TCU only had four players with more than 10 attack attempts and only one of them had a hitting percentage above .300. The lowest hitting percentage by those players was by Audrey Nalls, who had a -.214 hitting percentage and two kills.
In the backrow, Izzy Enna led all Cyclones with 13 digs.
After this matchup against second-to-last place TCU, Iowa State will matchup against No. 3 Baylor on the road on Saturday.
